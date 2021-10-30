PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – The Presque Isle boys varsity soccer team suffered their first and last defeat of the season after the No. 1 Wildcats fell 2-1 to the No. 4 Crusaders in the Class B North semifinal. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

The beginning of the game was concentrated in the middle of the pitch. Both teams demonstrated excellent control of the ball.

However, the Crusaders managed to pull ahead first when Kyle Sidaway got the first goal for John Bapst, with an assist by Ellis Columber at 16:10.





From there, both teams continued on the offensive, with the Crusaders managing to hold strong in the first half.

The situation was looking dire but in the second half, Presque Isle tied up the game with a goal from Ethan Shaw at 3:59, putting the pressure back on the Crusaders.

The tie didn’t last long. The Crusaders quickly pushed back, scoring a late game goal by Hunter Clukey at 2:14.

While the Wildcats quickly tried to retaliate, the Crusaders held firm, and prevented the game from going into overtime, eliminating the previously undefeated Wildcats.

Presque Isle’s keeper Xavier McAtee made a total of 12 saves, and John Bapst keeper Matt Fitzpatrick had 4 saves.

“I think our boys came out and executed really well,” said John Bapst Head Coach Jason Pangburn. “We had a great team effort. We knew they were very dangerous with the long throw-ins, and we were able to play some good defense against them.”

“No matter how this ended, I am proud of this team,” said Presque Isle Head Coach Tim McCrue. “I am proud of the way they battled all season long, and I wouldn’t wanna be anyone else’s coach but the Presque Isle Wildcat boys.”

With this victory, John Bapst moves on to the Class B North regional finals on Nov. 3 at Hampden Academy