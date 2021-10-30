A fall deer hunt that Maine wildlife authorities hope is successful got underway on Saturday.

Maine’s annual firearms season for deer kicked off with “Maine Resident Only Day” on Saturday. The state gave out more than 150,000 any-deer permits and hopes for more participation in the hunt to help manage the growing deer herd.

The rest of the season runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27. There’s also a season for hunters who use muzzleloaders that runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 11.

Saturday was also “resident only” day for the moose hunt. The moose hunt runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27 in a limited part of central and southwestern Maine.