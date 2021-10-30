Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The recent opinion piece in the BDN “Veterans are ready to join the fight for election reform” is terrifying. “Veterans for Political Innovation will bring veterans to this political fight, not as partisan actors but as patriots who fear the continued degradation of our democracy and who want to see citizens’ power returned.”

What does that mean, exactly? Todd Connor promises that “extreme voices are quieted” — no thank you.





Jim Alciere

East Machias

