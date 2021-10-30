Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

On Monday evening, I attended the Bangor City Council meeting and testified on the ordinance to ban flavored tobacco. As I left the meeting, I reflected on the process. The city councilors were respectful of testimony provided on both sides of the aisle. They thanked all those who attended and testified for their time and testimony. When they were called on to declare their vote, they took the time to explain their thought process.

In our contemporary culture, it seems that we have often lost sight of the importance of civil discourse. Thank you to the city councilors for honoring this civil process.





Mary Tedesco-Schneck

Bangor

