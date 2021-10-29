Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

On Oct. 31, world environmental leaders will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP 26 (Climate of the Parties 26) to address efforts initiated by the Paris climate agreement. Most of us will read or see a report and wonder: What can I as an individual do to combat climate change?

In Maine, the vote we cast on Nov. 2 can make a difference. Whatever opinion people have of parties on both sides of Question 1, an indisputable fact stands out: existing hydropower is cleaner than burning fossil fuels.





We must start somewhere for the future health of our planet. One immediate step is voting “no” on Question 1.

Jim Hayes

Holden

Election notice: The BDN has stopped accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 2 election. Not all submissions can be published.