Given the controversy and antagonism surrounding the corridor project, I wonder if there is any hope that we will be able to reasonably and rationally address the major impacts of climate change — from the hurricanes and flooding of communities along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, to the tornadoes of mid-America, to droughts in the West, to the raging fires and mudslides on the Pacific Coast?

Will we be able to make the hard decisions that will impact thousands, if not millions, of Americans who will have to be evacuated and relocated to higher and safer ground?





Bart Carhart

Lincolnville

