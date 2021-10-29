BATH, Maine — A passenger on a schooner that tipped over in the Kennebec River is suing the Maine Maritime Museum.

A lawsuit filed this month by Karen Baldwin contends the museum’s historic schooner, the Mary E, wasn’t seaworthy and was operated by untrained staff who failed to conduct safety procedures, the Times Record reported.

Baldwin, whose attorney said she suffered a head injury, contends the Mary E’s crew sailed through inclement weather.





On July 30, the Mary E capsized while on a cruise with 15 passengers and three crew members on board.

All were rescued by Bath Iron Works security, Sea Tow and Bath Police. Two people were taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Coast Guard Lt. James McDonough said.

Maine Maritime Museum spokesperson Katie Spiridakis declined to comment on the suit but said the safety of museum guests and passengers “is of utmost importance.”