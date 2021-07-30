The Mary E, the oldest Maine-built wooden fishing vessel still sailing, pictured in 2018. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Maritime Museum

An historic schooner, used to give tours, capsized on the Kennebec River on Friday afternoon.

The Mary E schooner capsized near Doubling Point in Arrowsic around 5:30 p.m., the Times Record reported.

There were 18 people on board, and all passengers were escorted safely to the shore, according to Katie Spiridakis, a spokesperson for the Maine Maritime Museum.

Authorities are investigating what caused the ship to capsize.

The Mary E schooner, which was built in Bath in 1907, is believed to be the oldest Maine-built wooden fishing schooner and  returned to Bath in 2017 to give public tours.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is a journalism and anthropology student at the University of Maine, and will graduate in May. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine...