An historic schooner, used to give tours, capsized on the Kennebec River on Friday afternoon.
The Mary E schooner capsized near Doubling Point in Arrowsic around 5:30 p.m., the Times Record reported.
There were 18 people on board, and all passengers were escorted safely to the shore, according to Katie Spiridakis, a spokesperson for the Maine Maritime Museum.
Authorities are investigating what caused the ship to capsize.
The Mary E schooner, which was built in Bath in 1907, is believed to be the oldest Maine-built wooden fishing schooner and returned to Bath in 2017 to give public tours.