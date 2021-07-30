An historic schooner, used to give tours, capsized on the Kennebec River on Friday afternoon.

The Mary E schooner capsized near Doubling Point in Arrowsic around 5:30 p.m., the Times Record reported.

There were 18 people on board, and all passengers were escorted safely to the shore, according to Katie Spiridakis, a spokesperson for the Maine Maritime Museum.

Authorities are investigating what caused the ship to capsize.

The Mary E schooner, which was built in Bath in 1907, is believed to be the oldest Maine-built wooden fishing schooner and returned to Bath in 2017 to give public tours.