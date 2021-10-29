ORONO — University of Maine Veterans Week activities will be held Nov. 6–12, organized by the office of Veterans Education and Transition Services in the Division of Student Life, and in cooperation with a number campus departments, including UMaine Athletics.

Saturday, Nov. 6, the final home football game of the season, is part of UMaine Athletics’ Military Appreciation Series, presented by Dead River Co., to honor service men and women. The partnership, now in its sixth year, provides all military personnel, veterans and their immediate family members complimentary tickets to each of the selected games. To reserve complimentary tickets, contact the UMaine Athletics box office at 207-581-BEAR or by email at um.tickets@maine.edu. More information is available at GoBlackBears.com. Student veterans and their families also can receive game tickets by contacting the VETS office, 143 Memorial Union.

Monday, Nov. 8, there will be two Veterans Week events for the public, starting with an 11 a.m. flag ceremony on the Mall in front of Fogler Library. The ceremony to honor the veteran community will be followed at 11:30 a.m. with a panel discussion focused on the student veteran experience. The panel discussion in the Coe Room will illuminate the issues and concerns student veterans face, and identify individuals and resources to assist the community.





Events for student veterans through the remainder of the week include coffee and donuts Tuesday, Nov. 9, lunch vouchers Wednesday, Nov. 10, and pizza and a movie on Friday, Nov. 12, all available at the VETS office.



For more information, contact Tony Llerena at tony.llerena@maine.edu.