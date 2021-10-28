Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Let me see if I got this right:

One side of Question 1 apparently does not want trees cut in a roughly 50-mile long new swath because NIMBY (not in my backyard), and they want to continue getting much of our electricity generated by natural gas. And the other side wants electricity from Quebec-Hydro produced for the northeast grid, including Maine, which seems environmentally friendly.

Is that about it?

Karl Austin

Bucksport

Election notice: The BDN has stopped accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 2 election. Not all submissions can be published.