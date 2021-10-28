Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am concerned about low voter turnout when there are not major elections, which is the case this year. Question 2, the transportation bond, is probably one of the most important issues Maine voters have an opportunity to make happen, and we can’t afford to skip the polls this year.

The bond is for $100 million for highway and non-highway projects, and it leverages over $250 million in federal funds. I urge every voter to take this seriously and ensure that this bond issue passes, and that Maine gets back some of our federal tax money to fund these projects that will otherwise go to states that are also after it.





Eric G. Ritchie

Vice President of Operations

Chief Operating Officer

Sargent Corporation

Hermon

