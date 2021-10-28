Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We will reelect/elect a councilperson in Rockland this Nov. 2. This is a nonpartisan position but one candidate is a Republican and one a Democrat. As George Will, a famously conservative Republican has said, his party no longer exists.

I believe the Democratic candidate, Ben Dorr should be reelected because he is the best person to conduct the business of Rockland. Democrats are not going to tear apart the structure of the government or voting or anything else important to a functioning democracy. Ben has proven himself to be good enough.





Nancy Sullivan

Rockland

