HOLDEN — The Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation is excited to announce a new collaboration with Special Olympics Maine, to ensure the Maine delegation of athletes selected to compete at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando have what they need to make the trip. The Special Olympics Maine Delegation is comprised of 38 athletes, plus coaches and partners from communities all across Maine.

It is all about teamwork. The Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation has made a commitment to Special Olympics Maine to provide up to $65,000 in direct or matching funds to make sure the Maine Delegation has everything needed to make the trip and compete in this once in a lifetime experience. Waterville Masonic Lodge #33 and many of the Masonic Lodges in the Bangor area have already agreed to use money they raise locally to apply for matching funds from the Foundation under the MAC – Masons Assisting Communities initiative. Every dollar donated or raised by/through the Lodges will be matched with two dollars from the Foundation, up to the $65,000 needed. “Fundraising has been a major challenge these past 18 months and there were certainly concerns as to how we were going to make this happen” said Lisa Bird, PR director for Special Olympics Maine. “We are so incredibly thankful for this new partnership and thrilled to be working with the Foundation”.

Executive Director of the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, Sue Scacchi says, “These athletes have worked hard to be selected to represent Maine next year and the Foundation and Maine Masons are proud to help make it possible for them to get to Orlando to compete’. We’re looking forward to this new collaboration, working with Special Olympics Maine, our local Masonic Lodges and the general public.”





More information for people and organizations who want to help and join in this effort, can be found at MaineMCF.org or by emailing Scacchi at director@MaineMCF.org.

The Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation seeks to provide support for individuals in need through support of local and community organizations, build strong, inclusive communities in Maine and enrich the lives of all Maine residents.