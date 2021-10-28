ELLSWORTH — The Heart of Ellsworth board is pleased to announce that Darren Easler has been chosen as the first student to serve on the Heart of Ellsworth Board of Directors.

Student voice is vital for the future of Ellsworth and the development of the Heart of Ellsworth board. When notified about the board appointment, Easler’s response was “I am ecstatic to be selected for this position. I am thrilled to be able to work with leaders in my community, and hope to use my voice as a student to help the organization’s goals of creating artistic and educational opportunities and experiences [in downtown Ellsworth].”

The student position includes one board meeting per month plus involvement in events and programs that take place during the calendar year. Easler is expected to attend an hour and a half long monthly board meetings (in person and on Zoom), check email, and be an engaged participant at board meetings.





The creation of the student board of directors position was one of many goals resulting from a strategic planning session in 2019 supported by the Maine Community Foundation.

To learn more about Heart of Ellsworth go to https://www.heartofellsworth.org/.