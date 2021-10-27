Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It is with a great deal of pride that I support Imke Schessler-Jandreau who is a candidate for a seat on the Bangor School Committee.

I first met Schessler-Jandreau when she was about 3 years old. She and my daughter became best of friends then and to this day remain closely linked even though they are separated by 3,000 miles. I know Schessler-Jandreau as if she were my own daughter.





Schessler-Jandreau has already created an indelible mark on those she touches. In her capacity as president of the Vine Street School PTO she has demonstrated her ability to lead and engage community members in event planning as well as community service work.

Schessler-Jandreau is an adjunct professor for the University of Maine, where she teaches in the Department of Communication and Journalism. Much of her work over the past 15 years has been in the field of communication with specific emphasis on community engagement and event planning.

Schessler-Jandreau holds a strong belief in community engagement with the belief that every member of a community can and should make worthwhile contributions for the betterment of all. (When she is not on the ballot herself she gives of her time in the municipal voter registration process.)

Schessler-Jandreau will be a tremendous asset to the Bangor School Committee, the Bangor School Department, and to the young citizens of Bangor should you choose to support her.

As a retired public school administrator of more than 30 years I am confident in my ability to seek out the best people for the job. I believe Imke Schessler-Jandreau possesses those qualities that exemplify excellence in a leadership role.

Gregory F. Knight

Bangor

