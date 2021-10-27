Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We are all worried about climate change, which we are seeing now in the summer droughts and intense rainfall that washes out roads. What will the future hold for our children and grandchildren? Action to support the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor is important because it can do something in the near future to slow down the use of greenhouse gas-producing fossil fuels.

This project has been years in the making, studied and approved by our representatives in state government, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Maine Public Utilities Commission. Energy is complicated, but it’s easy to understand the need for clean energy that doesn’t add to pollution.





Whether people like the corporations involved in this project or not, I think we can all agree that we need to do something positive. I am going to vote to support this project that will bring clean energy to the New England grid, which Maine is part of, and help stabilize our supply of power during the time we are transitioning to clean energy.

Wind and solar are also part of the solution but will take longer to make a difference. The corridor is ready now, and ultimately it will be good for Maine because it is good for New England. States need to work together. I plan to take the opportunity to help mitigate climate change by voting no on Question 1. Please join me in supporting the New England clean energy corridor.

Carolyn Bower

Surry

