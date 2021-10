Jay town leaders have voted to spend $1,500 to fix headstones vandals damaged earlier this month.

The town will pay a repairman to fix, replace or reattach headstones to bases at the Jay Hill Cemetery off Route 4.

Twenty-four headstones were toppled, and two of them were broken, when they were vandalized earlier this month.





Some of the stones date back to the 1800s.

So far, no one has been charged in the vandalism.