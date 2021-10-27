ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Maine Community Foundation has announced the appointment of Taylor Mace as senior communications and marketing specialist. Mace will work closely with the director of communications and marketing to tell the foundation’s stories. She serves as assistant editor and writer for the foundation’s publications and oversees MaineCF’s website. She will work from the foundation’s Ellsworth office.

Prior to joining to MaineCF, Mace worked as community engagement coordinator for Island Readers & Writers in Southwest Harbor and was a reporter at the Mount Desert Islander and The Ellsworth American. She also worked for print and digital publications in Washington, D.C., and Boston. Originally from Dallas, she holds a bachelor’s in English from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Boston University. She lives in Bass Harbor with her family.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.