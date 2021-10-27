BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Town Council is pleased to announce that it has selected a finalist for the position of town manager from a field of 16 applicants.

The finalist is Kevin L. Sutherland of Saco. Sutherland was formerly city administrator for the City of Saco, Maine and chief of staff for the City of Ithaca, New York. Sutherland has a master of science, public administration from Maxwell School of Syracuse University, Syracuse New York and a bachelor of arts from State University of New York Oswego, Oswego, New York.

The candidate will be visiting Bar Harbor to meet with town staff, visit municipal facilities, attend an informal community gathering, and have a second interview with the town council.





The public is invited to meet with the candidate at the following time:

Monday Nov. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Bar Harbor Municipal Building.