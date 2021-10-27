ELLSWORTH — Bangor Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of its Ellsworth branch. Bangor Federal will host a Grand Opening week from Nov. 1-5. It kicks off with a ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.

Bangor Federal Credit Union CEO Basil Closson states, “On behalf of our employees and members of the Board of Directors, we’re excited to be opening our fourth full-service branch office. We are pleased to expand our presence and introduce Bangor Federal and our competitive products and services to the residents and business owners of Hancock County. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

Bangor Federal’s Ellsworth Branch Supervisor Beth Jewell says, “I am very excited to be the new branch supervisor for BFCU. I am looking forward to welcoming the existing and new members in the Hancock County area. Please stop by our beautiful new branch so we can meet you in person. I have worked in the Ellsworth area for 25 years and love the communities in and around Ellsworth.”





The Grand Opening week will consist of the ribbon cutting ceremony, weeklong refreshments, a prize wheel to win fun prizes including a shot at entries to win a $1,000 Visa gift card as well as chances to win gift cards from local businesses each day. You do not have to be a current member to participate in the festivities. The $1,000 gift card drawing will be open until the end of November. Members will have chances to win by opening new accounts, applying for loans and more. See branch for full details, terms and conditions.

Founded in 1956, Bangor Federal’s mission is to deliver the best financial experience to their members. Membership with Bangor Federal Credit Union is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in and businesses and other legal entities located in Penobscot, Hancock, and Waldo counties.