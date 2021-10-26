Today’s trail camera offering comes to us from Jesse Derr.

He said the image comes from somewhere in Hancock County and appears to have been taken on the first day of Maine’s 2021 bear baiting season.

In the photo, three black bear cubs appear to be enjoying the opportunity to investigate a covered 55-gallon barrel. It likely contains some tasty treats, the aroma of which the bears were unable to resist.





Many thanks, Jesse, for sharing this photo from the woods!

Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com/outdoors