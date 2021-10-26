These bear cubs were caught on a trail cam trying to get a midday snack. Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Derr

Today’s trail camera offering comes to us from Jesse Derr.

He said the image comes from somewhere in Hancock County and appears to have been taken on the first day of Maine’s 2021 bear baiting season.

In the photo, three black bear cubs appear to be enjoying the opportunity to investigate a covered 55-gallon barrel. It likely contains some tasty treats, the aroma of which the bears were unable to resist.

Many thanks, Jesse, for sharing this photo from the woods!

Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com/outdoors

Pete Warner

Pete graduated from Bangor High School in 1980 and earned a B.S. in Journalism (Advertising) from the University of Maine in 1986. He grew up fishing at his family's camp on Sebago Lake but didn't take...