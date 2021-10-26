If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/provider-resources/reporting-suspected-child-abuse-and-neglect.

A Winthrop father is accused of injuring his nearly 4-month-old child so severely in July that the child will most likely be blind.

Camren L. Breton, 22, has been indicted by the Kennebec County grand jury on assault charges stemming from July 21, when the baby suffered a severe brain injury while in Breton’s care, Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said.

Breton is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one a Class A and the other a Class B crime. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison on the Class A crime and up to 10 years in prison on the Class B crime.

The injuries happened during a summer when the state’s child welfare system was receiving renewed scrutiny as three children died in less than a month, allegedly at the hands of parents.

Another infant died in late August, with his father accused in the killing.

The child allegedly injured by Breton, whose gender is not identified in the indictment, most likely will be blind or have limited vision as a result of the injuries, Maloney said. The child was born March 26.

Information about when Breton will be arraigned was not available Tuesday morning.

Defense attorney Leonard Sharon of Lewiston did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Breton was charged in July and remains free on $1,000 cash bail with conditions that he have no contact with the child, the mother or young children, Maloney said.

The case appears to be similar to that of an Orono boy who is blind and suffered brain injuries after allegedly being injured on Jan. 10, 2019, by Cyree Hansley, 27, of North Carolina.

Hansley, who is being held at the Penobscot County Jail after allegedly violating his bail, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, a Class B crime, and one count of assault on a child less than 6 years old, Class C crime.

Hansley is not the boy’s father.