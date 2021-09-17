The North Carolina man charged with seriously injuring a baby in Orono more than 2½ years ago is back in Maine after allegedly violating his bail by living with an infant.

Cyree Hansley, 27, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a Class B crime, and one count of assault on a child less than 6 years old, Class C crime, in connection with the alleged assault.

The boy is blind and suffered brain injuries as a result of a skull fracture allegedly inflicted by Hansley on Jan. 10, 2019, when the boy was 6 months old, according to court documents.





Hansley is facing a new charge of violating conditions of release, a Class E crime. He returned to Maine on Tuesday and is being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

Cyree Hansley Credit: Courtesy of the Penobscot County Jail

He pleaded not guilty to the charges shortly after being indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury in May 2019 and was released on bail to live in North Carolina with his mother, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by the child’s mother alleging that personnel at a Bangor clinic did not inform her or the Maine Department of Human Services of signs of abuse they noticed during a well-child visit is pending in federal court in Bangor.

Efforts to resolve Hansley’s case were stymied by the pandemic, travel restrictions and quarantine protocols for people coming to Maine from other states.

Early this year, Hansley’s attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, reached a deal with prosecutors under which the defendant would plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of 10 years with all but 4½ years suspended, to be followed by three years of probation.

That offer has been withdrawn, Silverstein said Friday.

“The state used the process to cause him to be extradited on a weak allegation of a bail violation because he reconsidered whether he would plead guilty in April,” the attorney said.

Hansley was living in North Carolina with his infant son and girlfriend, Silverstein said. That state’s Department of Health and Human Services was aware of the situation and knew he was not to be with the infant alone, he said.

Silverstein said that he is discussing a new plea deal with the district attorney’s office.

If convicted, Hansley faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the Class B charges and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the Class C charge. On the Class E charge, he faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.