ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is participating in the 2021 National 4-H STEM Challenge with a new four-session club.

“4-H Galactic Quest” will meet virtually from 4–5 p.m. Nov. 15, 22, 29 and Dec. 6. Designed by Clemson University, the hands-on challenge focuses on space exploration, including the history of humans in space, the technology and resources needed for missions and the obstacles humans encounter in orbit. Participants will build their own telescope, study the night sky, be introduced to cybersecurity and decoding, and design and build a mechanical claw. Participation is limited to Maine youth ages 10–18.

Cost is $19.95 for materials; limited financial assistance is available. Registration is required on the program webpage by Nov. 1. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-581-8206 or sarah.sparks@maine.edu.