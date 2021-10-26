PORTLAND — A year after surpassing even the wildest of expectations during the school’s first Jump-A-Thon, students at St. Brigid School found a way to take it up another notch in 2021.

“I am blown away. This year’s Jump-A-Thon total was $26,794, over a $6,000 increase from the inaugural event in 2020,” said Courtney Morgan, development director at St. Brigid.

The students “jumped” at the chance to participate in this year’s event, which was held on Oct. 18-22 during the children’s gym classes. In the weeks leading up to the Jump-A-Thon, the students contacted family and friends to secure pledges for how many jumps they could do in two minutes, with or without a jump rope. As part of the fun, each student received a free jump rope.





“We had 87 percent of our students participate and they completed 67,194 jumps,” said Morgan.

“It was physically distant, promoted physical fitness, and brought great excitement to our students,” said Ellen Couture, executive assistant at the school.

All of the proceeds benefit the school, and the students will receive a special benefit of their own for the great work.

“The whole school will get a snow cone treat from Snowology 207 on Friday,” said Morgan. “We hope everyone had fun jumping, cheering each other on, and raising these crucial funds. We are thrilled with the success.”