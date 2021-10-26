BREWER — Get your holiday shopping done early at Brewer High School Robotic Team Orange Chaos’s eighth annual craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 pm at the Brewer Community School, 92 Pendleton Street,

More than 45 local artisans and independent consultants will sell their products. There will be a wide variety of items from home knits/crochet goods, baked goods, homemade soap, goat milk soap, wooden items, handmade jewelry, country crafts, home sewn items, hand painted bottles, and organic personal care products. You’ll also find goods from Avon, Norwex, Scentsy, Senegence, Neal’s Yard Remedies, Tastefully Simple. Tupperware, Color Street Nails, Pampered Chef, and much, much more. Robot demonstrations will be held throughout the fair.

“I’m confident there is something for everyone on your gift list at this fair,” said Tracy Hogan, Robotics Team mentor. “The funds raised will enable the team to purchase equipment and tools as well as help offset travel costs.”





The BHS robotics program introduces students to STEM activities and careers while designing, building and programming a robot to compete in the global FIRST Robotics program. The team competes throughout New England each spring. The team has multiple outreach programs during the school year and summer including LEGO robotics activities with middle school and junior high students as well as robot demonstrations for various groups.

Contact Tracy Hogan for further details about the fair by calling or texting at 207-992-6571. You can also email her at tracyhogan@outlook.com.