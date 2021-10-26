University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new agricultural leadership program for Maine teens meeting weekly online from 3:30-4:45 p.m. Nov. 2 to Dec.14.

The “Fall Agricultural Leadership Ambassador Program” is designed to provide agricultural education and leadership experiences online and in person to Maine youth ages 14–18. Participants will explore their shared interest in agriculture, including career pathways and post-secondary options, and examine current issues in food systems, livestock and crop sciences, aquaculture, and more. Current 4-H membership is not required.

The program is free, registration is required. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/youth/ag-leadership/. Current CDC and University of Maine health guidelines will be followed for all in-person events. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Sara Conant at 207-781-6099 or sara.conant@maine.edu.