BELFAST — Belfast Free Library is hosting MSF Founder & Director Kate Dickerson and “The Warming Sea” composer Lucas Richman as part of their Belfast ABCD (All of Belfast Climate Dialogues) series on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Kate and Lucas will discuss their project, “The Warming Sea”. Commissioned by the Maine Science Festival, “The Warming Sea” is a symphonic exploration of hope in the face of climate change.

Sign up via the Belfast Free Library Zoom registrationhttps://networkmaine.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEvdeGtrDgiGdLWFV594Isv1tUuYSgtEU40.