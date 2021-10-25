We come to expect things to be a certain way when we see wild animals.

Invariably, there are some surprises.

Such was the case recently for Cynthia Moody of Monroe, who sent in today’s contributed photos.

Through her kitchen window, Cynthia captured this small white-tailed buck.

At a quick glance, the deer appears to have lost its left antler. However, upon closer inspection, both antlers are present.

While the spike on the right appears normal, the antler on the left-hand side is unusual. First, it has grown out of the head and is pointing back down toward the ground.

This white-tailed buck, photographed in Monroe, sports an unusual mismatched set of antlers. Credit: Courtesy of Cynthia Moody

It almost looks as though it was removed and placed back into the head backwards, leaving the point in the skull and the thicker end exposed.

Nathan Bieber, deer biologist for the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said the odd configuration does not appear to have occurred naturally.

“Most likely injury-related in this case,” Bieber said. “Injury to the pedicel (the spot on the deer’s forehead from which antlers grow) or antler during development maybe.”

Even so, the situation involving the antlers may not have been related to an injury involving the deer’s head.

“Sometimes injuries to opposite hind legs and groin can cause weird things to happen to antlers, also,” Bieber said.



Many thanks to Cynthia Moody for sharing her unique deer photos!



