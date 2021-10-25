Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I think Maine voters can tell corporate lawyers have written Question 1 come November.

It should be broken down into different articles as it covers different agendas. I believe these additional agendas are leverage to get the vote they anticipate. Example: If there is a yes vote to ban the corridor, that yes also applies to retroactive laws, etc. So, as voters we are not afforded the right to vote no on that part.





I think the wording of this referendum question ensures they will be getting what they want no matter if we vote yes or no.

Nona Cirone

Addison

