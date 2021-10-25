Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As a Bangor resident, I am proud to be casting my vote to elect Dina Yacoubagha to the Bangor City Council. For more than 15 years, Yacoubagha has called Bangor her home and has dedicated herself to community service, advocacy and working to make Bangor a better place for all. Her deep understanding of the issues our community faces is matched by her passion and conviction that our citizens, together, can rise to meet them.

I have had the pleasure to experience Yacoubagha’s leadership in her role as chair of the city of Bangor’s Advisory Committee on Racial Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights. Yacoubagha is adept at inviting discussion and debate while guiding the committee toward consensus, a skill that will serve her well as a member of City Council.





I hope Bangor voters will join me in electing Dina Yacoubagha on Nov. 2!

Cara Pelletier

Bangor

