If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A man who worked as a federal police officer in Maine is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old and giving her alcohol at a Bangor motel earlier this year.

Khalil Rashed, 24, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, appeared before a judge Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. He was released on $5,000 cash bail and allowed to return to his Arizona home, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.





He is next due in court remotely on Dec. 10.

Rashed is charged with one count each of gross sexual assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor in an incident on March 5.

He was not asked to enter pleas Friday to the crimes because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Rashed worked as a police officer at the Togus VA Medical Center campus outside of Augusta between January and June and lived in Waterville, according to a police affidavit filed in Bangor. Prior to that, he worked in Cutler.

He allegedly met the victim last year at a fast food restaurant where she worked. The two communicated on social media but did not spend time together because she was not yet 18, Rashed allegedly told the police the day after the incident.

After the teenager turned 18 in February, Rashed drove to Machias and brought her and a 19-year-old friend to Bangor, the affidavit said. He rented two motel rooms, one for himself and one for the females.

Rashed allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in his room after the two watched a movie together. The next day, she blocked him on her social media account, the victim told police.

In his interview with police on March 6, Rashed allegedly said the victim consented to the sexual encounter. He admitted to leaving alcohol where the underaged teens could access it.

If convicted, Rashed faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the sexual assault charge. He faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 if convicted of furnishing alcohol to a minor.