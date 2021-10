Coronavirus hospitalizations spiked in Maine on Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported, with a surge of 22 new admissions since Sunday.

There are now 223 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. The highest number so far was 235, recorded on Sept. 25. 81 of those people are in critical care.

The pandemic continues to linger in Maine as conditions improve in the rest of the country, with cases passing 100,000 in the state last week.