Join us on Friday, Oct. 29 at 12:30 p.m. for the last talk of the year in our online Lunch & Learn Series. We have seen a lot of headlines about this imperiled large marine mammal and how its conservation intersects with managing Maine’s iconic lobster fishery. Fresh from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium we will learn what there is to know from scientists who study this beast of the news cycle. To register for this one-hour discussion, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RY7dpdp-T_iKm47HqwTuQw.

Moderated by:

– Dr. Carla Guenther, chief scientist, Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries

Guest Panelists:

– Erin Summers, director of Biomonitoring & Assessment Division, Maine DMR

– Nick Record, senior research scientist, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

– Tim Cole, research fishery biologist, NOAA

This series is hosted by Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries and proudly sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Camden National Bank, and the Island Fishermen’s Wives Association.