EASTON — On Wednesday, Nov. 10 a burn and wound seminar will be offered and the general public as well as professionals that would like to learn about The John Keim Method of treating burns and wounds are invited.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. and ends at approximately 3:30 p.m. and will take place at J&J Mini Barns, 748 Houlton Road in Easton.

Wrapping demonstrations will be done. John Troyer and John Borntrager will teach out of the John Keim burn workbook. We encourage every family or caregiver to have one. They will be available at the meeting for $10 each.





Lunch will be provided and refreshments will be served at the 10 a.m. break. Everyone is welcome and this is not just for caregivers. Learn how to care for your family’s minor burns and wounds the natural way and learn how to take care of others misfortunes if you wish.

If you have any questions please contact Noah Yoder, 681 Forest Avenue, Fort Fairfield, Maine 04742. There will be a donation box to assist with the speakers’ expenses.