BANGOR — The Bangor Humane Society is pleased to announce that it will once more be partnering with ASPCA and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative to celebrate the joys and companionship of animal adoptions. A week-long event, taking place Oct. 25-30, will feature discounted adoption fees in an effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.

During the week, Quirk Subaru of Bangor is asking for the community’s help to “Fill the Outback” with pet supplies. Quirk is providing one Subaru Outback on-site at the shelter’s 693 Mt. Hope Avenue location, and will host a second Outback at the Quirk dealership at 295 Hogan Road in Bangor. Donors are encouraged to bring supplies such as new or used towels, blankets, linens, pet food, toys, treats, and cleaning products to either location for use at the shelter.

Capping off the week’s festivities will be an appointment-only pet portrait event taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The Quirk Subaru team will also be onsite that day to help shelter staff collect donations, hand out goody bags aimed at dog owners, and create free engraved pet ID tags. Costumes for both human and canine visitors to the shelter are strongly encouraged, and those signing up for pet portraits will be automatically entered to win a prize and bragging rights for “Best Pet Costume.”





“Promoting animal adoption is something Subaru and the Quirk family of dealerships feel very strongly about, and have supported for many years” said Jim Quirk. “Being part of a community so dedicated to giving back, and finding the best ways to help, means a lot to us. Our customers, and the Greater Bangor Community at large, looks forward every year to filling a Subaru vehicle for the pets at the Bangor Humane Society. It’s a team effort and the pets are the real winners. It’s a good feeling.”

Prospective adopters should be aware that only pets meeting the ASPCA “Take Me Home Today” requirements will be discounted. Kennels will be clearly marked with tags indicating which pets are part of the event. All normal adoption policies will apply, and potential adopters should come prepared with photo id.

For those adopters seeking dogs, please be advised that all family members must be present for dog visits to ensure best fit, and a dog-to-dog visit is required for adopters who already own one or more dogs.

Adoption fees, good only during the event

*Cats 1 year and older: 50% OFF

*Kittens: $125 (regular adoption fee $200)

*Dogs 1 year and older: $50 OFF

*Puppies and “VIP” Dogs: $75 OFF

*Rabbits & Small Animals: 50% OFF

The public is encouraged to visit the shelter’s website at bangorhumane.org to view adoptable animals, or contact them by email at adoption@bangorhumane.org for more information on adoptable pets.

The Bangor Humane Society is a nonprofit organization serving over 200 communities in northern and eastern Maine since 1869. We strive to facilitate the human-animal bond by re-homing and rehabilitating homeless pets with humans through pet adoption.