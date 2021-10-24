BANGOR – The City of Bangor will hold a short ceremony renaming the Second Street Park to Talbot Park in honor of Bangor native Gerald Talbot. Council Chairperson Daniel Tremble will present a Key to the City to Talbot and a sign for Talbot Park will be unveiled.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. and occur within the park closer to Second Street. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The Bangor City Council voted to authorize the re-naming at their Oct. 13 meeting thereby recognizing Talbot’s many accomplishments and contributions to our state and community.

Born in Bangor on October 28, 1931, Talbot grew up near Second Street Park, now Talbot Park. He is the eldest of five children and an eighth generation Mainer. Elected to the Maine State Legislature in 1972, Talbot became the first African-American legislator in the State of Maine. He has been a long-life civil rights leader and activist and currently resides in Portland.