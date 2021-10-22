Coach Josette Babineau and her University of Maine field hockey team still control their own destiny in their hopes to host the six-team America East field hockey tournament on Nov. 4-7.

UMaine can earn the right to host the tournament with a Seniors Day win over the University of Massachusetts Lowell on Friday at 3 p.m. coupled with an Albany loss at Monmouth.

UMaine’s 3-1 loss at Vermont last weekend — snapping UMaine’s eight-game winning streak — along with Albany’s 2-1 win over UMass Lowell left UMaine with a 5-1 league record and Albany at 4-1. UMaine holds the tiebreaker thanks to its 2-1 win at Albany.





California is also 4-1 but it will be the top seeded team from the east that will host.

Monmouth is 3-2.

Babineau will have two classes that will be part of the Seniors Day celebration on Friday.

There will be graduate students in midfielders Hana Davis and Garland’s Abby Webber, backs Brittany Smith and Cassandra Mascarenhas and forward Brooke Sulinski from Old Town.

Then there are the four-year seniors who will be able to return next season because the NCAA didn’t dock student-athletes a year of eligibility last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include goalie Mia Borley, back Hannah Abbott from Portland, forwards Sydney Meader from Boothbay Harbor and Chloe Walton and midfielders Claire Scobie from Hampden and Kelsey Mehuren from Searsmont.

Babineau said she is fortunate to have two outstanding classes and pointed out that the graduate students’ class includes two All-Americans in 2020 America East Midfielder of the Year Davis and 2019 AE Defender of the Year Mascarenhas.

“To have two All-Americans in the same class has never happened here before,” Babineau said. “That’s one of the best classes we have ever brought in. They have provided leadership, dedication, toughness and strength of character. They have also had a number of academic achievements.”

They are also having outstanding final seasons with Sulinski’s 10 goals being just one fewer than her total for her 55 career games entering this season and Davis’ six goals being three more than her previous single-season high.

Smith’s one goal and eight assists give her a career-high 10 points. Mascarenhas is having an exceptional year anchoring the defense and Webber has been solid in the midfield.

Babineau said there will be a get-together after the game but the festivities before and during will be brief because the game will take precedence.

“[UMass Lowell is] a good team and they play a fast-paced, transition game like we do,” Babineau said. “It will be a fun game.”

UMaine, 10-6 overall, will be looking for an eighth-straight home win.

UMass Lowell is 1-4 in the conference but 8-5 overall.