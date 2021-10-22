Fishing and golf are sports that can be enjoyed for a lifetime.

Rob Jarvis appreciates that dynamic, having grown up in Bangor pursuing both activities.

On Sunday, the PGA professional at Bangor Municipal Golf Course will use the links as the setting to encourage area youngsters to try their hand at fishing.





Bangor Muni and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife are again teaming up for their Kids Fishing Day. The free event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the pond on the second hole of the Championship Course located on Webster Avenue in Bangor.

This will be the sixth Kids Fishing Day at Bangor Muni since its inception in 2015. Jarvis and childhood friend Wes Ashe, a state fisheries biologist, came up with the idea as a way to get youngsters interested in fishing.

The wildlife and fisheries department will stock 175 brook trout, ranging from approximately 8 to 13 inches, in the small pond and kids will be able to try to catch them.

“There’s nothing like seeing a young girl pull an 18-inch trout out of there with a Barbie fishing pole and seeing [the rod] bend like a taco,” Jarvis said.

Kids must be accompanied by an adult and need to bring their own fishing rod, hooks, lures and bait. A state fisheries biologist will be on hand to answer questions.

Jarvis stressed that interested anglers shouldn’t worry about their gear, which doesn’t have to be fancy.

Fly fishing isn’t allowed Sunday because of the limited space around the pond and the number of anglers and adults expected to attend.

Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.

However, the pandemic has been instrumental in encouraging Mainers to get out and enjoy more outdoor pursuits such as fishing and golf. Jarvis hopes Kids Fishing Day might interest youngsters who may not have been exposed to the sport before.

“You’re hoping it’s kind of a spark, that the young people who maybe haven’t done it, or haven’t done much of it, will say, ‘Wow, this is really cool! Hey dad, can we maybe go next spring?’”

Putting trout in an easily accessible location eliminates some of the barriers that might otherwise prevent youngsters from having the chance to go fishing. There’s no long drive and walk through the brush to reach a gurgling trout stream.

“It’s hard to get away with two parents working sometimes multiple jobs and taking time off to go fishing can be tough,” Jarvis said.

The event also is an opportunity for many youngsters to visit a golf course for the first time.

“We want them to know that especially this golf course is a place for them if they want to be here,” he said. “Whether they only ever fish it, and never play, is inconsequential. At least they had a good experience on Bangor Municipal Golf Course one way or another.”

More information may be obtained by calling Bangor Muni at 207-941-0232.