If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former school board member from Milo who was a teacher and tennis coach at Penquis Valley High School was indicted Thursday by the Piscataquis County grand jury for sex crimes involving a former student, according to the district attorney’s office.

Herbert Russell Carey Jr., 70, was indicted on six counts of gross sexual assault, a Class C felony crime.





The offenses allegedly occurred in 2015 and 2016 and involved a female student when she was a junior and senior, Assistant District Attorney R. Christopher Almy said in August, when Carey was arrested and first charged with the sex crimes.

The victim notified police in May, Almy said.

Carey served on the board of SAD 41 as the representative from Milo from 2018 until March when he chose not to run for reelection. He also served on the board of AOS 43 from 2019 until March.

SAD 41 is the regional school district that serves Brownville, LaGrange and Milo. AOS 43 serves those three towns as well as Edinburg, Enfield, Howland, Maxfield and Passadumkeag.

Carey’s attorney, Stephen Smith of Augusta, declined to comment Friday.

An arraignment date has not been set.

BDN reporter Judy Harrison contributed to this report.