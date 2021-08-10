If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former teacher and tennis coach at Penquis Valley High School in Milo was arrested Tuesday and charged with sex crimes involving a former student, according to the Piscataquis County district attorney’s office.

Herbert R. Carey Jr., 70, of Milo. Courtesy of the Piscataquis County Jail

Herbert R. Carey Jr., 70, of Milo is charged with six counts of gross sexual assault, a Class C felony crime.





Carey was booked at the Piscataquis County Jail and released Tuesday on $1,000 cash bail.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Dover-Foxcroft on Sept. 13.

The offenses allegedly occurred in 2015 and 2016 and involved a female student when she was a junior and senior, according to Assistant District Attorney R. Christopher Almy.

The victim, who is now 22 and still lives in Maine, came forward to police in May, he said.

Carey no longer works for the school district, according to Almy.

If convicted, Carey faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.