ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about water insecurity and health in the U.S. and Canada, including the effects in rural and Indigenous communities, from 3–4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.

Water insecurity is broadly defined as the lack of adequate and safe water to sustain a healthy and productive life. It is an important concern, even in high-income countries, that is shaped by interconnected natural and human factors including water-stressed environments, inadequate infrastructure, economic policy and sociocultural dynamics.

In this talk, “Access for All?: Examining Water Insecurity and Health in the U.S. and Canada,” Kiley Daley will highlight several projects that are working toward solutions to this complex problem. In particular, he will feature his participatory water-health research in remote Inuit communities in Arctic Canada and discuss how similar approaches may be beneficial in Maine.





Daley is an adjunct instructor in the Ecology and Environmental Sciences Program and associate at the Climate Change Institute at UMaine. His interdisciplinary research focuses on social-ecological systems and human health with a particular interest in drinking water, sanitation and risk assessment in rural and Indigenous communities.

All talks in the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series are free and will be offered both remotely via Zoom and in-person at 107 Norman Smith Hall on the UMaine campus in Orono. Registration is required to attend remotely via Zoom; to register and receive connection information, see the event webpage.

Updates for this event will be posted to the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.