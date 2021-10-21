Flames rose high off a dump truck on I-95 in Scarborough this morning after the vehicle caught fire while southbound, but no one was injured.

The fire happened at about 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 42 in Scarborough on I-95, according to state police. The 2008 Peterbilt dump truck owned by MCC LLC caught fire while being driven. The driver, Michelle Beaulieu of Springvale, noticed smoke in the cabin followed by flames rising through the floorboards.

She pulled over just before the whole cab caught fire.

Beaulieu and a passenger were able to get out of the burning truck without injuries.

A dump truck caught fire on I-95 south on Thursday, Oct. 21. No one was injured in the fire. (Photo courtesy of Maine State Police)

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but not before the truck cab was destroyed, state police said.

One lane was shutdown on I-95 south for about 30 minutes this morning. Both traffic heading north and south slowed during the fire, police said.