Join Friends of Sears Island and the Belfast Free Library for a live Zoom presentation titled “Nature’s Nightshift: Nocturnal Animals” on Oct. 28 6-7 p.m., with staff and live animals from the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick. This event will be a wonderful introduction to Maine’s creatures of the night. How does a bat find thousands of tiny mosquitoes in the dark? Why would an opossum choose to lumber around at night? How does a porcupine defend himself against a predator? How can an owl see its way through the forest? Wild animals continue their hard work, even as we sleep. Using live animals, we will answer these questions and find out how nocturnal animals utilize all of their senses to find food and shelter at night. The Center for Wildlife’s beautiful, live non-releasable animal ambassadors will also demonstrate some unique adaptations these animals have to be observed up close.

The Center for Wildlife is nestled at the base of Mount Agamenticus. For 33 years the facility has treated over 50,000 injured and orphaned wild animals and presented programming to thousands of community members annually. Learn more about the Center for Wildlife at www.thecenterforwildlife.org.

To register for this free Zoom presentation, visit: https://belfastlibrary.org/virtual-programs/.