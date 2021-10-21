WISCASSET — The National Digital Equity Center announced its new non-profit status, and to introduce its new board members, during Digital Inclusion Week 2021. Formerly a program of the Axiom Education & Training Center, the National Digital Equity Center has branched out as an independent non-profit with the mission to expand nationally to close the digital divide. Digital Inclusion Week (Oct. 4-8, 2021), hosted by National Digital Inclusion Alliance , is a time to recognize the importance of digital equity and pathways to digital empowerment.

The National Digital Equity Center currently provides classes that offer opportunities for professional growth, personal enrichment, the development of computer skills, and preparation for professional careers in a supportive environment, both online and in-person. Through expansion of its program areas, NDEC hopes to be able to offer its programs to a wider audience and provide communities across the country with the expertise needed to mobilize broadband technologies through digital inclusion, literacy efforts, education, resource planning, funding research, infrastructure leveraging and stakeholder engagement.

“The National Digital Equity Center, http://www.digitalequitycenter.org, is so pleased to welcome our new Board of Directors, and the plan to expand nationally to close the digital divide,” said Susan Corbett, executive director. “The National Digital Equity Center has been, and will continue to be, a thought leader on digital equity and digital inclusion. We are honored to join the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for Digital Inclusion Week, http://www.digitalinclusion.org, in celebrating and raising awareness of solutions addressing affordable broadband, affordable equipment, digital literacy training, and public computer access.”





The National Digital Equity Center’s Board Members include Lisa Leahy, President – Director, Business Office, Maine Emergency Management Agency; Grace Cleaves, Vice President – Consultant; Mark Ouellette, Secretary – CEO & President, Axiom Technologies; and Steven Koltai, Consultant.

For more information about the Center’s digital equity and digital inclusion resources, visit http://www.digitalequitycenter.org. To learn more about Digital Inclusion Week and to get involved, visit http://www.digitalinclusion.org/diw21/.

The National Digital Equity Center is a 501c3 non-profit based in Wiscasset. The National Digital Equity Center originated in Maine and is expanding nationally to close the digital divide. The National Digital Equity Center has been, and will continue to be, a thought leader on digital equity and digital inclusion.

We are proponents of Digital Equity, a condition in which all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed for full participation in our society, democracy and economy. Digital equity is necessary for civic and cultural participation, employment, lifelong learning, and access to essential services.