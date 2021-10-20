ST. AGATHA, Maine — It was a good day on the soccer pitch for Wisdom Middle/High School junior Abbie Lerman Monday when her team beat Fort Kent to take the top spot in the Class D North division.

During her team’s last regular season game, the talented soccer standout joined an elite club as she registered the 100th goal of her soccer career.

“Going into the game my priority was to win the game,” Lerman said. “Don’t get me wrong, my 100th goal would have been nice, but the priority was winning. When I did register my 100th goal a feeling of accomplishment came across me.”





Lerman was instrumental in helping the Pioneers capture the Aroostook League Division II championship last year, when she was also named to the Maine Soccer Coaches Regional All-Star Teams.

Wisdom Coach Peter Clavette describes Lerman as the consummate athlete.

“So many people pay lip service to the fact that athletes put their heart and soul into their chosen sport,” he said. “The words are never more true in relation to how much of herself Abbie Lerman pours into the sport of soccer.

“She’s a testament to the good things that can happen to you when you put in the work and an example of what happens when training meets opportunity,” Clavette added. “She’s hands down one of the most brilliant soccer players I’ve ever coached and I couldn’t be more proud of her accomplishment.”

Even Fort Kent Coach Doug Cyr expressed respect for Lerman’s achievement.

“As a coach and as a player from years ago, there were opponents that you hated to face, yet loved to watch and she is one of them,” Cyr said. “I know the effort that she has put into the sport over the years with traveling all over to make herself a great player and in turn making her team better is her testament to that achievement. Her dedication and love of the sport is evident every time she steps on the pitch.”

Lerman, 16, first took up soccer at the age of four during annual visits by the traveling Dutch Soccer Academy to the St. John Valley.

She said she is thankful for the support of her family — parents Doug and Tammie Lerman, and sister Ava — and credits her coaches throughout the years as contributing to her success.

Lerman said coach Robbie Krul from the Dutch Soccer Academy has been influential in her life, as well as Clavette who coached her on club teams in Edmundston and New Brunswick before the Pioneers.

“We are very grateful for the coaches she’s encountered along the way. They push her to do her best,” Tammie Lerman said. “They have taught her discipline, patience, determination, and teamwork.”

“My (Wisdom) team has also been a major part of my 100 goals,” Abbie said. “They have supported me on and off the field and I could not ask for a better team/family.”

Lerman said she enjoys playing soccer because of the benefits it provides to her physical, mental and social well-being. This was especially true when her school moved to remote learning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the remote learning, you would often catch me up at the soccer field along with my sister. This was beneficial to my mental health during these trying times,” Lerman said.

Lerman has been captain of the Wisdom soccer team since her freshman year and also

participates on the school basketball and softball teams.

She is also President of the Wisdom Class of 2023, a member of The National Honor Society and the Athletic Club, and serves as a student representative of the SAD33 school board.

“I can’t thank my teammates enough for all of their hard work,” Lerman said. “Goals are going to come if you take a team approach, and my goal is to help the team win.”