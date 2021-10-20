Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I have a question regarding the confusing wording of referendums we have seen in the past, and will see again this year. Why are they worded sometimes in a way that yes means no, and no means yes? It feels like the people that are writing these referendums are trying to confuse us.

When there is confusion on the ballot, for some people, it makes it hard to easily see that a yes vote is against something and a no vote is for something. We have a responsibility to know how we are voting, but how many people come out of the voting booth and find out that they just voted against something that they were for or the other way around? Making the “corridor” vote to essentially ban or not, plus adding retroactive legislation feels like a political act of slipping in controversial legislative bills underneath something else.





Write yes for yes and no for no questions without added retroactive additions. Keep it simple.

Joshua Peppard

Hampden

