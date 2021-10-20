You might think that every horror movie set in Maine is, by default, based on a Stephen King work, just based on sheer numbers of films made and their box office take. But there are plenty of scary movies set in Maine that have nothing to do with King’s works — some of which were actually filmed in the state, to boot. Here’s a list of some of the films, from wacky B-movies to modern-day horror classics.

“Prophecy” (1979)

This creature feature, directed by John Frankenheimer, tells the ridiculous story of an environmental scientist and his wife (Robert Foxworth and Talia Shire), who investigate reports of toxic waste being dumped into a river in Maine. They eventually realize that the pollution has caused local animals and plants to mutate and grow to huge sizes — most notably, a bear who runs amok in the wilderness and is nicknamed “Katahdin” by the local Native American tribe. Racial insensitivity notwithstanding, the film was panned when it was released, but has since grown to be a bit of a cult classic.





Filmed in Maine? No.

“Lake Placid” (1999)

Betty White, Maine and a giant crocodile — what’s not to love? Written by the pride of Waterville, David E. Kelley, all you really need to know is that a giant crocodile is terrorizing the residents of Black Lake, a fictional town in Aroostook County, and Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda, Oliver Platt and Brendan Gleeson are there to take it down. The film has spawned a whopping five sequels, all returning to the godforsaken town, which just cannot catch a break from man-eating crocs. Only the first one has a foul-mouthed Betty White, however. Can’t beat that.

Filmed in Maine? No.

“They Nest” (2000)

Bears, crocodiles — why not bugs, too? In this low-budget horror flick, an emergency room doctor moves to a remote Maine island (Orr’s Island, though apparently not the same as the actual island in Casco Bay) to unwind from his stressful job. Not long after he gets there, he discovers that huge, red African cockroaches are taking over the island, burrowing inside people and causing their gruesome deaths. If you like a good B-movie, this might be the Maine horror movie for you.

Filmed in Maine? No.

“Camp Slaughter” (2005)

Straight from the “Friday the 13th” slasher playbook, but mixed with a bit of “Groundhog Day,” comes “Camp Slaughter,” set at a summer camp in Maine. Badly behaved teens are mysteriously transported back to 1981, and must relive over and over again one horrifying night in which a killer stalks Camp Hiawatha. It’s as silly (and low-budget) as it sounds.

Filmed in Maine? Yes — in the Oxford County town of Porter, at Maine Teen Camp, an actual summer camp.

“The Uninvited” (2009)

From the producers of “The Ring,” this film is an adaptation of a 2003 South Korean film, “A Tale Of Two Sisters.” The plot is moved to Maine, where a young woman grapples with her mental health while being plagued by visions of her dead mother, and tormented by her cruel stepmother. It received mixed critical reviews, though it was praised for its acting and cinematography.

Filmed in Maine? No.

In this film image released by Warner Bros., Johnny Depp portrays Barnabas Collins in a scene from “Dark Shadows.” Credit: Peter Mountain / AP Photo/Warner Bros.

“Dark Shadows” (2012)

There have been several filmed adaptations of the classic Maine-set TV vampire soap opera, but the most famous one is certainly Tim Burton’s 2012 film, starring Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer. More campy and fantastic than scary, it brings to life the fictional Maine town of Collinsport in a way only Tim Burton can.

Filmed in Maine? No.

“Black Rock” (2012)

Directed by Milbridge native Katie Aselton (“The League,” “Legion”) and written by her husband Mark Duplass (“The League, “The Morning Show”), this independent film tells the story of three friends (Kate Bosworth, Lake Bell and Aselton) who reconnect on an isolated Maine island that they once visited when they were kids. They have a run-in with a group of men who are also camping, and things turn deadly.

Filmed in Maine? Yes — Aselton returned to Washington County to shoot on location on Flint Island in Harrington.

“Night of the Living Deb” (2015)

Zombie romantic comedies are a fun horror sub-genre, and filmmaker and University of Maine graduate Kyle Rankin makes the most of it with this gory, silly, apocalyptic romp. The most fun part of watching this movie may be that it was shot on location in Portland — viewers will see lots of local landmarks throughout.

Filmed in Maine? Yes; director Rankin grew up in the Portland area and shot the movie there.

“Marrowbone” (2017)

It’s the 1960s. After their mother dies, a young man and his younger siblings must fend off the sinister presence haunting the spooky Maine house where they live. It features an early appearance by Anya Taylor-Joy, just off her appearance in another New England horror film, “The Witch.”

Filmed in Maine? No — weirdly, it was filmed in Spain.

“The Lighthouse” (2019)

A modern-day horror classic, this claustrophobic, deeply disturbing art film stars Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as two 1890s Maine lighthouse keepers going insane. It’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s an incredible artistic accomplishment by director Robert Eggers and his two lead actors.

Filmed in Maine? No.