BANGOR — Carrying excess weight can be hard on the joints, making it difficult to take part in activities and enjoy life to its fullest. Community members interested in learning how to improve their energy, self-esteem, and happiness are welcome to join Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s virtual surgical weight loss information session on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

During the free Zoom event from 6-7 p.m., Northern Light Surgical Weight Loss experts will offer an overview of the comprehensive program which includes nutrition, education, physical therapy, professional counseling, surgery, and peer support.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers from Michelle Toder, MD, FACS, medical director and bariatric surgeon, Northern Light Surgical Weight Loss.

Individuals ready to take the next step in their health and learn about this nationally recognized surgical program are invited to join the virtual info session right from home. Sign up at Northernlighthealth.org/SWL or by calling 207-973-6383.