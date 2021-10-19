Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

OK, so people want us all to run heat pumps and cars on electricity (which will increase the demand on the energy grid), but they don’t want the electricity made from fossil fuels, nuclear, biomass, wind or solar because they all have some objectionable features. Hydropower is a dam bad idea too, especially if it comes from Canada, because they have to run a wire through the deep Maine woods where there are more mosquitoes than people.

Apparently, some people’s solution is BANANA power (Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything). Sorry to ruin their fantasy, but electricity doesn’t come from pixie dust. The New England Clean Energy Corridor (NECEC) will bring clean, green, renewable, sustainable electricity from our friendly neighbor up north, and deliver it to Lewiston, where it goes into the ISO New England grid — supplying Maine and our neighbors, including New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and, yes, even Massachusetts. The grid also connects us to power supplies coming from the rest of the United States, so, hopefully, none of us will run out of juice.





Please understand the technical details and benefits of this project and vote no on Question 1 so we can keep the juices flowing.

Bruce Munger

Sullivan

